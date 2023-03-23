Yarrahapinni CWA welcomes community support workers



ON Thursday morning, 16 March, Yarrahapinni CWA members were pleased to welcome guest speakers to their regular morning tea event, held at Stuarts Point Community Hall, as representatives from ‘Home Instead’ and the Mid North Coast Department of Health.

Michelle Drummond, as a community support envoy for ‘Home Instead’, was keen to inform that solutions for in-home ‘Care Packages’ for aging adults are available through the entities facilities, which promote sustained independent choice, flexibility and control of required services, such as palliative/personal care, home help/meal prep and transport as well as important advice for extended family carers and support staff.



Mid North Coast Health Services, represented by Kim Doolan, spoke concisely about mental health in regard to disaster recovery, including issues that can be difficult to discuss openly as we, as individuals and a community, traverse the ongoing impacts of natural disasters such as floods and fires, while not yet recovered from a global health pandemic.

Support is offered as a regional response to the underlying health needs of our communities, and as Kim pointed out, “Our services are free, for all people who have been impacted by recent disasters.”

The major message from Michelle and Kim, and the organisations they represent, is that help is with us, be it physical, financial or emotional.

Contact info: Disaster Recovery – 0498 470 435, Mental Health Line – 1800 011 511.

By JEN HETHERINGTON