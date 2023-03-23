The Verandah Post Patchworkers present their 2023 Quilt Show

THE humble but intricate art of quilting will be on display for all to see when The Verandah Post Patchworkers, in association with The Remnant Basket Macksville, host Quilt Show 2023.

Taking place on Saturday 1 April and Sunday 2 April from 10 am to 4 pm, at the Senior Citizens Centre in Princes Street, Macksville, for an entry fee of $5.00 visitors will be able to see the results of thousands of hours of hard work by the Nambucca Valley’s best patchworkers.



The Remnant Basket’s Dianne Banks told News of The Area, “Quilt Show 2023 is not a competition or a quilt sale but a display of many of the quilts that a number of very talented local quilters have produced.

“It is a great event to attend if you have been considering quilting and wish to learn or you are already a quilter and you are seeking inspiration.”

All of the quilts making an appearance at Quilt Show 2023 have not been on display before, giving attendees the thrill of seeing some amazingly intricate work for the first time.

As the biggest event of its kind in the district, visitors to Quilt Show 2023 can expect to see around 100 quilts on display and refreshments will also be available for purchase.

In addition to presenting Quilt Show 2023, the Verandah Post Patchworkers are also giving back to the community by holding a raffle in support of the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group Inc, where beautiful quilts are the first and second prizes and a handmade handbag will be third prize.

The raffle will be drawn at Quilt Show 2023 and tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $1 each by going to the Remnant Basket inRiver Street Macksville.

Irene Rowsell, President of the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group Inc told News Of The Area, “We are tickled pink that The Verandah Post Patchworkers have got behind us with this wonderful raffle.”

By Mick BIRTLES