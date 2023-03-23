Serving and ex-Defence Force and Families Information Day at Macksville

THE ‘We’re Here’ initiative is hosting an Information Day for Veterans and their families, including serving members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), at the Macksville Ex-Services Club on 4 April 2023.

The ‘We’re Here’ initiative promotes the Nambucca Valley as a prime location for those leaving the ADF, and their families.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A significant element of ‘We’re Here’ is that most major employers in the Nambucca Valley are supporting the initiative through guaranteeing job interviews to advertised vacancies.

We’re Here Committee Member and the Community Service Worker with Mid North Coast Legacy, Janelle McKay, told News Of The Area, “This event is a reinvigoration of the type of information days we held prior to the pandemic however they were generally aimed at older members of the veterans community.”

“Now we really want to also cater for the younger veterans and their families that have moved to the district and let them know what services and assistance is available to them.”

The Information Day will begin at 9:00am and run until 1:00pm and visitors can expect to speak with members of service provider organisations and ex-service support organisations such as Home Instead, Chess Connect, Home Nursing, Young Heroes, Legacy Mid North Coast, The Veterans Centre Mid North Coast, Partners of Veterans, the RSL sub Branches and more.

“We would like veterans and their families to walk away from the information day knowing what services are available in the knowledge that, while they may not need the service now but may in the future,” Janelle added.

The We’re Here team also strongly recommend this event to the extended families of those who may still be serving in the ADF and living away from the district as they consider that the information available will assist them in understanding what support is out there for them and their serving or ex-serving family members.

Entry to the Serving and ex-Defence Force and Families Information Day is free and there will be a morning tea provided free of charge on the day.

By Mick BIRTLES