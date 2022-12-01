You are Invited to the Bowraville Theatre Christmas Party

AS a way of saying thanks for the ongoing support provided to the Bowraville Theatre, there will be a Bowraville Theatre Christmas Party held on Wednesday 14 December at 6:00 pm for members of the Bowraville Arts Council (BAC) and friends.

During this free event, where entertainment is included, there will be drinks and nibbles provided compliments of the BAC.



Well and truly out of the quiet times endured by the theatre during the COVID pandemic, the iconic Bowraville Theatre has recently been the venue for a succession of incredible performances drawing large and delighted audiences.

This year alone the stage has seen the phenomenal Tasman Keith, folk rock icon Kim Churchill, the incomparable Hello Tut Tut and the flamenco maestro himself, Paco Lara.

What so many visitors do not realise is that Bowraville Theatre is entirely volunteer managed and operated.

Secretary of the BAC, Dale Hawkins, told News Of The Area, “All of our volunteers are people who came to see a performance or a movie and fell in love with the place.

“There are a range of volunteer options at the theatre from front of house and box office roles to the technical side of putting on a performance and even volunteering at our cafe.

“If you think volunteering a the theatre might be for you then come along to the Bowraville Theatre Christmas Party to see it for yourself and talk to those who are already a part of the theatre.”

If you would like to come along you must RSVP for catering purposes by emailing bowravilletheatre@bigpond.com.

By Mick BIRTLES