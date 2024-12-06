Your chance to win: Get involved in NOTA’s Christmas Shopfront Challenge



THE holiday season has arrived in Laurieton, with almost 40 local businesses adding an extra touch of magic to the streets with festive displays.

Retailers throughout Bold Street and beyond are decking their storefronts in boughs of holly and more, in an attempt to be named the winner of News Of The Area’s Christmas Shopfront Challenge.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Residents and visitors are encouraged to participate by filling out competition slips found in the paper each week and dropping them off at Laurieton Newsagency between 6 December and 8 January.

By doing so, not only are you supporting your favourite displays, but you are also automatically entering the draw to win a $100 shopping voucher for one of the participating businesses.

You may vote as many times as you like, but each vote must be completed on an original newspaper slip.

The winner of the challenge will be announced on 17 January.

So grab your copy of the paper each week, cast your votes, and let’s celebrate the Christmas season together, supporting the Camden Haven businesses that are spreading festive cheer.

Dozens of incredible businesses are already taking part: Laurieton Family Jewellers, JA Fashions, Bonny View Store, Cabana Hair & Nails, Aussie Battlers, Pomegranate, Pied Piper, Simplicity Funerals, Flipz N Chipz, Bower on Lake, Pearl Bay Picture Framers, Laurieton Footwear, Clipz N Snipz, LJ Hooker, Laurieton Newsagency, Always Able Travel, Kylie’s Art Studio, Kew Corner Store, Streamline Hair Design, Professionals Laurieton, Camden Haven Auto Parts, Your Family Practice Lakewood, Movement Studios, North Brother CrossFit, Propagation Station, Miss Nellie’s, Forgiving Foods, Bold Espresso, Bonny Beach Café, Riverview on Camden, Dunbogan Takeaway, Lotus Bay, G Activewear, Petal & Plate, Dunbogan Boatshed, Kendall Club, Golden Inn, Fat Albert.

By Kim AMBROSE

