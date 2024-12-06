Group 2 Premiers the Nambucca Roosters begin their 2025 campaign



THIS week marked the beginning of pre-season training for Group 2 Rugby League Premiers, the Nambucca Roosters.

A mix of familiar and not so familiar faces converged on Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads, on Tuesday evening to begin a campaign intended to take them into the 2025 finals series and potentially achieve the Holy Grail of back-to-back premierships.

With morale deservedly high on the back of the club’s First Grade and Under 18s winning the 2024 competition, the challenge for coaching staff will be to shape the teams’ focus on maintaining strengths while dissecting the elements of their game needing improvement.

One of the attributes that was a likely contributor to taking the tri-colours to the top of the Group in the last season was the calm heads and steady hands at the helm.

Peter Bellden is continuing as club president and this gentle giant’s measured approach to problem solving combined with his inclusive and approachable personality permeates through the club.

“I believe the key to a good culture in a club is making sure everyone feels valued, whether you are in your first year of playing or you are the first grade captain, you have value to our club.” he told News Of The Area.

“From the water runner to the head coach, no one person is more important or bigger than the next person and I feel that when you are appreciated, you will strive to do better.”

The Roosters Senior team will again be coached by Warwick Jones.

A man of few words, he thinks before he talks. Those on his roster know that when Jones speaks it is wise to listen as they now know how far he can take them.

“Our defensive system will again be a big focus,” Jones told NOTA.

“An attribute of our side is our speed, athleticism and flair, so if we stick to our policies in defense, our attack flows off the back of that – bringing confidence and energy after you turn a team away two or three times from your goal line.”

While the Roosters Reserve Grade side did not finish on top of the ladder they were loaded with enough talent to keep the First Grade players looking over their shoulders and that trend is set to continue for the 2025 season.

Dean Buchanan and Kade Welsh will co-coach the Reserve Grade and will be aiming to go even further into the finals series.

The Roosters Women’s Tackle side will be coached by long time Nambucca Rooster, Garren Stig.

During the 2024 season the women improved to the point of being legitimate contenders by finals time, dramatically lifting with each game.

Stig will pour a lifetime of football experience into his team and, with the quality of the players intending to return, they are likely to be the ones to watch in 2025.

Perhaps the toughest task in the club falls to the Roosters Under 18s coach, Geoff Batten.

The self-belief he was able to build in this year’s side was remarkable and now, as well as navigating the nuances of age limits, he will need to bring the premiership powerhouse back down to earth.

While managing an impressive stable of rising stars, coaches like Batten will have the added pressures of representative duties.

By Mick BIRTLES

