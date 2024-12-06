Camden Haven High earns quarter-finals finish at All Schools Beach Touch Carnival



A JUNIOR girls side from Camden Haven High School earned a quarter-final finish at the All Schools Beach Touch Carnival held at Maroubra Beach in Sydney on Tuesday 26 November.

The carnival allowed students enrolled in the school’s Talented Sport Program (TSP) a chance to compete on a bigger stage and take on students from different schooling systems.

Representing CHHS in the Junior Girls division were 12 talented female athletes from the Touch and Oz-Tag TSP, who won the 2024 Mid North Coast School Girls League Tag Challenge earlier this term.

A total of 18 teams participated in this division, with CHHS securing three wins from four games in their pool, progressing them to the quarter-finals.

Despite putting up a valiant effort, Hills Sports High School proved too strong, claiming a 13-10 victory and going on to win the entire tournament.

Amanda Butler, the CHHS Support Officer and nominee for Senior Women’s Touch Player of the Year, commended the girls for their adaptability in transitioning to the demands of beach touch football.

“Beach touch football is a significantly different sport to traditional touch football,” said Amanda.

“Each match is played on a smaller field in soft sand, lasting 12 minutes, with no stoppages.

“The composition includes four attackers against three defenders, creating a dynamic environment with increased speed and scoring opportunities.

“Despite these challenges, the CHHS girls embraced the experience, showcasing exceptional sportsmanship and teamwork throughout the tournament.”

CHHS teacher Brent Wilkinson said the girls are “to be congratulated on an outstanding year”.

“Not only is their hard work and dedication making them an imposing force on the field, including today’s powerful performance, but they continue to make strong academic gains as well,” said Mr Wilkinson, noting students in the TSP had improved their overall assessment ranks across numerous subjects compared to the previous year.

By Kim AMBROSE

