Bonny Hills Physie star named National Champion



BONNY Hills Physical Culture Club has wrapped up the year with some outstanding results at the national level.

Liesl Marden was named National Champion in the Ladies Masters 40 & Over division of the Bjelke-Peterson School of Physical Culture competition.

In the Intermediate Ladies division, Katelyn Oppedisano placed fourth in the country, with Melissa Court also making the final 15.

Amanda Weber, Makayla Taylor, Natalie Cheers, Samantha Cliffe and Ashley Sargeson were all Ladies Nationals semi-finalists.

Junior members had their time to shine at national level with eight-year-old Sienna Lawler reaching the final 18 in the country, and Samantha Harvon and Elise Grein reaching National semi-finals.

Holly Weber, Skylar Bussell and Lily Sargeson also represented the club with beautiful performances.

“Physical culture, or ‘Physie’, is a uniquely Australian sport and has been going for 129 years,” Bonny Hills Physie Club Head Associate Ann Drury told NOTA.

“Recognition of hard work and dedication by the teaching team and participants has delivered this wonderful result.”

More than 200 clubs are involved in the national competition.

By Bill HARROW