Your Sawtell Super Fun Day 2024 needs you

IT may be seven months away, but now is the time for the community to come together and pool ideas for the annual Sawtell Super Fun Day on New Year’s Day 2024, according to stalwart volunteer and outgoing Committee Chairperson Keith Bensley.

Everyone interested in contributing their ideas to the 2024 Sawtell Super Fun Day in any way, is invited to come along to the Sawtell RSL Club on Wednesday 19 April at 6pm.



“We will meet in the dining room on the first floor opposite the Auditorium,” Keith told News Of The Area.

This will only be a short meeting to receive the reports from the outgoing committee and set up a team to plan and organise the 2024 event.

The new team will decide its agenda for the remainder of 2023.

“After the meeting we invite everyone to adjourn to Club Bistro for dinner.

“For 2024 we have a blank sheet waiting for the community to contribute what they would like to see and enjoy at the next Fun Day.

“As far as the entertainment and attractions go, nothing is on or off the agenda for 2024.

“It is just waiting for you to come along and share your ideas and suggestions on what you would like to see.”

The Fun Day is a 100 percent community planned, financed and managed event.

It is made possible through the generous support of local businesses which sponsor and donate to cover the full cost of each Fun Day, making it a free event for the community and holiday visitors.

“Every dollar contributed goes into funding the attractions; visitors pay for food and drink only.

“We are looking for people of all ages to help plan for 2024.

“The only qualifications are enthusiasm and ideas to share,” said Keith.

The planning committee is also responsible for calling nominations for Sawtellian and Young Sawtellian of the Year and selecting the winners by secret ballot.

“If you would like to be a part of selecting the Sawtellians of the Year, then become involved with the organising team,” he invited.

The Sawtell Super Fun Day has been running since 1920 when construction workers on the North Coast Railway challenged the holiday campers to games on New Year’s Day.

It has continued on the same site ever since and the next Fun Day will mark 104 years.

“Traditionally the Fun Day has comprised the Fun Run and Sprint Races, organised by Little Athletics, the Street Parade, fun and entertainment on the Village Green which has varied over the years and of course the awarding of Sawtellian and a recent introduction, Young Sawtellian of the Year.

“This year’s Fun Day was actually the 2022 Fun Day which was fully planned and funded but was put on hold at the last minute due to Covid invading our region over the Christmas and New Year period,” he said.

For more information, please email sawtellfunday@gmail.com or give Keith a call on 0438 269 210.

“We look forward to a packed room on Wednesday evening,” urged Keith.

By Andrea FERRARI