Youth Action Meetings coming to the Hunter



YOUTH Action Meeting (YAMs) will be rolled out across the Hunter to identify and support vulnerable young people.

The NSW Government will fund YAMs in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens-Hunter and Hunter Valley Police Districts.



Youth Action Meetings are monthly forums that are led by the NSW Police Force and involve local government and non-government agencies and services.

The NSW Department of Education, NSW Health and Department of Communities and Justice also have a seat at the table.

The meetings identify vulnerable youth who are at-risk of offending or victimisation of crime.

They develop strategies with tangible outcomes to ensure young people are referred to the right services and receive the support they need to have the best shot at life.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism and Member for Swansea Yasmin Catley said, “We are already taking steps to increase the number of police officers in NSW and that includes the Hunter.

“I have seen firsthand the incredible, tireless work our police officers do and we’re backing them to make a difference.

“The new Youth Action Meetings in the Hunter are about everyone working together to make sure vulnerable kids have access to the right support and get the best shot at life.”

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said, “The people of Port Stephens have been asking for more support to keep our community safe for years, now the NSW Government is delivering.”

“Our community will be pleased to see our local police running Youth Action Meetings so vulnerable children get the support that they need.

“By working together, across agencies and services doing the hard work on the ground, our kids and community will be safer and stronger.”