Youth engage in music production workshops



NAMBUCCA Valley-based community cultural development agency, SmartArts, in collaboration with West Kempsey Hub, Community Housing Limited and the Kempsey Neighbourhood Centre Inc, recently provided free songwriting and music production workshops for young people of the district.

The music mentoring program was generously funded by the NSW Government.



Young people in attendance were also able to have a free haircut with barber Eziah Smith, and enjoy a BBQ lunch skilfully cooked by Willie Thompson, Coordinator for the Hub.

Dunghutti Elde Uncle Henry Holton provided cultural mentoring and music producer Adam Lynam and crew travelled from Newcastle to facilitate the workshops.

Kempsey Shire Councillor Arthur Bain visited and enjoyed lunch with the young people participating in the program.

More such programs are envisaged for the future, with the continued themes of mentoring and inspiring communities to work together, take the initiative, and come up with new ideas to effect positive social change.

“It was an honour to visit the Ngarra Bulaakan Barri Community Centre in West Kempsey and join in with the Smart Arts Program,” Councillor Bain was pleased to comment.

“Participants were encouraged to be creative, building confidence, and work together.

“Programs like this are important for young people in the district, particularly in the summer holiday season.”

Visit www.smartarts.org.au for more information, or contact Creative Director Denni Scott Davis on 0498 880 355.

By JEN HETHERINGTON