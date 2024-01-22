Nambucca Valley blokes bare it all for mental health



FOR the second year in a row a number of local lads of varying shapes and sizes have got their gear off to appear in a sometimes humorous and generally tasteful calendar to raise funds in support of people dealing with mental health issues.

Mentally Healthy Nambucca Valley has teamed up with Lifetime Connect on this innovative project that is intended to help lessen the financial burden that often hinders individuals who seek treatment for mental health issues.



The driving force behind Mentally Healthy Nambucca Valley is the owner/operator of North Macksville’s Quick Stop Barber Shop, Ashleigh Greaves, and the proprietor of the award winning OutaMedia company, Matt Baker.

This dynamic duo teamed up a couple of years ago, determined to make a positive impact in support of those dealing with mental health concerns in the Nambucca Valley.

The inaugural Mentally Healthy Nambucca Valley Calendar for 2023 attracted attention with well known local blokes bearing it all for a bit of fun while supporting a good cause.

“We were undecided about producing a calendar for 2024, however so many locals said that they were looking forward to the 2024 edition we just had to do it again,” Ashleigh Greaves told News Of The Area.

“It is more than just being able to provide immediate financial aid, it is also about raising awareness and fostering a supportive environment for those struggling with mental health issues.”

In addition to Lifetime Connect partnering this venture, in true Nambucca Valley style a number of local businesses are sponsoring the production of the calendar.

L.O Water Haulage, Midcoast Trucks, Midcoast Vets, James Freight Services, Solitude Health, Lindsey’s Roof Restoration and Pressure Cleaning, The Little Plant Shop, and Magical Moments Nambucca Valley are all generously supporting this initiative.

“The calendars are $20 and a great fun way to check out some of the Valley’s hunks while supporting a great cause,” Ashleigh said.

“You can purchase your copy from Quick Stop Barber Shop, Solitude Health, Ben and Lenny’s Cafe Macksville, the Bridge Street Cafe Macksville, Elk on 38, Lucy Fru Fru, the Nambucca Bowling Club, Mid Coast Vets, Valley Blue, Local Liquor Nambucca Heads and online through Farm to Freezer.”

By Mick BIRTLES