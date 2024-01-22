Boot Scootin Boogie Night to raise funds for local wildlife



THE Nambucca Bowling Club, in collaboration with Woolworths Nambucca Heads, are bringing the community together for a night of music and dance intended to raise funds and awareness for WIRES Mid North Coast, a volunteer group dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of our native wildlife.

Known as the Boot Scootin Boogie Night, the event on Saturday 18 February will feature one of the region’s most loved party bands, Coops and the Jungle Birds, and there will be raffles, a lucky door prize as well as prizes for best dressed and best boot scooter.



“Woolworths Nambucca Heads is always looking for ways to give back to the community and we thought getting behind an event where people could have some fun while supporting WIRES Mid North Coast might be a good idea,” Tracey from Woolworths Nambucca Heads told News Of The Area.

“We spoke to Jayden Clements at the Nambucca Bowling Club who was immediately onboard and we think we have come up with a great night of fun for everyone.”

All proceeds from the Boot Scootin’ Boogie Night will go directly to WIRES Mid North Coast in supporting their tireless efforts to rescue and care for the local wildlife that calls the region home.

The Boot Scootin Boogie Night is happening at the Nambucca Bowling Club on Saturday 18 February from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Entry is just $20 per adult ticket and $5 for kids aged fifteen and under.

Tickets are available online at TryBooking or can be purchased in person at the Nambucca Heads Bowling Club.

The Greens Bistro and the Bowling Club’s full bar service will be available throughout the night.

By Mick BIRTLES