Zone Final win for Soldiers Point

THE Final of the Newcastle Zone Triples was played at Soldiers Point last week.

Strong teams from the Raymond Terrace Jets and Soldiers Point had progressed through three rounds to play this game before an appreciative crowd.

The teams were Dave Tarrant, Leigh Penman and Mark Watt (skip) of the Point and the Bent brothers with Lachlan Freeman as skip for the Jets.

The game was played on a medium paced grass green in perfect condition.

However, the Jets struggled with the pace of the green as they usually play on a very fast artificial green at the Terrace.

On most ends, Tarrant and Penman drew shots very close to the jack on long ends leaving a frustrated Freeman to dislodge their bowls and generally struggling!

The Point maintained the lead throughout the game and came out convincing winners 26 points to 12.

This is the third recent Newcastle Zone title for Soldiers Point Men, which bodes well for the forthcoming Pennant Season!

By Peter SMITH