10 Admiralty Avenue, Tea Gardens is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

10 Admiralty Avenue, Tea Gardens

Offered for Sale

3 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms/2 garage/495 sqm

SITUATED at the end of a cul-de-sac for great privacy, this much loved home is located in the highly sought after Myall Quays Estate.

Close to the Myall River promenade – so once you park the car you can just walk to the cafes, restaurants, the pub, shopping centre and medical facilities; or just enjoy a walk along the river before your morning coffee.

This home will suit anyone looking for a low maintenance property that couples an easy flow floor plan with plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy – there’s even a vegetable garden set up for home grown supplies.

This is an open plan design capturing plenty of light, with designated spaces for dining, lounge, and the generous kitchen has a breakfast bar.

The sunroom is an outstanding place for a morning coffee or the perfect place to read.

In addition, there is an enormous screened in outdoor ‘paradise room’ and a double garage with Drive through.

Features are:

* Single level brick and tile dwelling

* Front covered porch and verandah

* 3 bedrooms, the Master with walk through robe and access to the bathroom

* Oversized outdoor entertaining area that is fully screened

* Large kitchen with walk in pantry and Bosch dishwasher

* Ducted air conditioning and ceiling fans

* Double garage with auto roller doors and drive through

* Additional Powder room – off garage

* Solar panels plus solar hot water

A low maintenance, affordable home in an ideal location and private setting.

If you’re looking for more time for the things you want and time with family and friends – then book a viewing as soon as possible.

Contact Bryan Stevenson (0419 384 569) or Ivy Stevenson (0432 705 766).