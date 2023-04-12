Mark the date for the 2023 Stroud Show

IT’S showtime at Stroud this April and members of the local farming community are ready to showcase their produce and animals.

The Stroud Show will run for another three, jam-packed days this year from April 21-23, following the success of last year’s inaugural extended program.



On display and in the show ring, visitors will see over 800 cattle, 700 horses and 500 dogs!

There’s also a new and improved sideshow alley, masses of stalls, displays and entertainment for everyone to see and do, including a reptile display, amusement rides and an interactive dinosaur display for little Show goers.

President of the Stroud Show Association, James Harris said the long-standing tradition of showcasing livestock, produce, local talents and products from the Stroud Valley region, and beyond, will continue in 2023.

“The show will be even bigger and better this year with two exciting new equestrian events added to the festivities for the first time,” Mr Harris said.

“Saturday will feature Olympic standard six-bar show-jumping which is anticipated to attract the best jumpers from across the country!

“While on Sunday, the Hunter Cup Campdraft will essentially be a group of finalists from the Hunter region campdraft events,” he said.

The Showground ring will be teeming with entertainment, giving spectators a chance to see “the best of the best” compete.

The three day Show boasts an extensive program including fast and furious post splitting, the entertaining wife carrying competition, K9 high jump and a working dog trial.

Displays of fruit and vegetables, quilts and needlework will also be on show.

For beer enthusiasts, the home brew amateur competition is now a permanent feature at the Stroud Show.

Another highlight on Saturday will be the evening fireworks display and entertainment by nine-times Golden Guitar-nominated Sunny Cowgirls and one of Newcastle’s best rock bands, The Flattrackers.

The popular ute show returns in 2023, including a sound off, and this year’s categories include the Best Feral Ute, Best Tradies Ute and Best Themed Ute.

Mr Harris said there were opportunities for all members of the community to participate in the show with a range of competitions and displays open to people of all ages and stages.

“The community spirit at the show is strong and we love welcoming people from out of town to give them a taste of what rural life and country hospitality are all about,” he said.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children on Friday and Sunday, then $20 for adults and $5 for children on Saturday.

The show runs from 8am to 5pm on Friday, 8am to 11pm on Saturday and 8am to 4pm on Sunday.

Visitors can book tickets online via 123 Tix.

To see the complete program visit www.stroudshow.com.au or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/stroud.show.

The show is a great opportunity to explore the region and to enjoy true country atmosphere.

It makes for a perfect day trip or a great family camping trip.

By Marian SAMPSON