10 Annandale Court, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

10 Annandale Court, Boambee East

Price: $649,000

3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car

Land size: 406.1 sqm

IN the heart of Boambee East, a delightful three-bedroom brick veneer and tile cottage-style home awaits its new owners.

Nestled on a level 406 square metre lot, this property offers an ideal combination of space, style, and practicality.

Upon entering, you’ll appreciate the thoughtful design and attention to detail. All three bedrooms feature built-in robes, providing ample storage for your belongings.

The main bedroom boasts direct access to the two-way bathroom, ensuring convenience and privacy.

The interior exudes warmth with beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the combined living lounge room area, seamlessly flowing into the well-appointed kitchen with electrical appliances including Miele dishwasher.

Natural light floods the space, accentuating the charm of the home.

One of the highlights of this property is the inviting covered rear entertaining deck, accessible through bay windows with a sliding door.

Whether it’s hosting gatherings or enjoying quiet moments, this space promises countless memories to be made.

For daily essentials, the Boambee East Neighbourhood shopping centre is just a short stroll away, ensuring convenient access to amenities including public transport.

Additionally, the fully fenced yard provides a safe haven for both children and pets to play freely.

With its appealing cottage-style design, practical layout, and proximity to local amenities, this charming home offers a wonderful opportunity for those seeking comfort and convenience in Boambee East. Don’t miss out on the chance to make this delightful property your own.

Agents: Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 and Chris Hines on 0439 667 719.