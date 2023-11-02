Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies

TUESDAY 17 October – Aggregate Stableford 9 Hole Comp. with 39 starters

Trish Jackson & Ann Goodman 33 c/b, Anne Dew & Sandra Dollin 33. NTP’s – 12th Sandra Cheeseman, Lesley Tucker, 15th Maureen Warnock, Joanne Torrens.

Wednesday 18 October – Single Stableford with 83 starters

A Grade – Machelle Nichol 39, Trish Jackson 38 c/b, Liz Quinn 38 c/b. B Grade – Elaine Phillips 37, Ruth Ryan 35, Sandy Briggs 34 c/b. NTP’s – 12th Tracey Kean, Ros Bennett (Shearwater voucher), 15th Dinah Nutchey-Robinson, Maureen Warnock, 22nd Dinah Nutchey-Robinson, Sue McLean, Glenice Cutt, 26th (Pro Pin) Lynn Major, Sue McLean, Maria Sanford.

Friday 20 October – Ladybird Challenge Single Stableford with 36 starters

Eda Hilliar 44, Romana Murphy 39 c/b, Tiffany Paul (Crescent Head Country Club) 39, Gael Tosio 38, Rozay Allwright 37. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Carrie Fagan, Jo Corrigan, 12th Jan Kirk, Gael Tosio (Guzman & Gomez vouchers) 15th Trish Mackay, Gael Tosio. Congratulations to Wendy Johnstone for her eagle on the Par 5 10th.

Saturday 21 October – Four Ball Stableford with 46 starters

Keryn Little & Machelle Nichol 46, Dot Trevaskis & Steph Martyn 43 c/b. NTP’s – 12th (Pro Pin) Wendy Johnstone, 15th Leah Ray, 22nd Keryn Little, 26th (Pro Pin) Jennifer Macaulay.

Festival of Golf Ladies Results

If any visitors have won a prize I have identified which club they are from – if no identification then the winners are from Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Monday 23 October – 4 Person Ambrose with 108 starters

Proudly Sponsored by Ryans Earthmoving

Narelle Anderson, Marney Jefferies, Teresa King & Julie Castle (All from Safety Beach Golf Club) 53.75, Astrid Daley (Virginia Golf Club), Donna Porter (Carbrook Golf Club), Lyndsay Smith & Leanne McComas 55.75, Judy Gibson, Steph Martyn, Dallas Lamb & Carrie Fagan 59.625, Denise Kaiser, Sue McLean, Lindy Ingham & Cath Bailey 61.75. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Sue Morgan, 6th Carrie Fagan, 12th Annelies Voorthuis, 15th Janeen Roberts (Grafton District Golf Club).

Tuesday 24 October – 4 Ball Stableford with 63 starters

Proudly Sponsored by Toro Mowers and More

Donna Porter (Carbrook Golf Club) & Astrid Daley (Virginia Golf Club) 47, Kathy Goodsell-Eagles & Kit Goodsell 43 c/b, Robyn Schomberg & Lin Kildea 43, Chris Cuthbert & Sandra Cheeseman 42 c/b, Sue Mealey & Lynda Bradley 42 c/b. NTP’s – 12th Suzanne McOrist, 15th Chris Clarke (Bonville International Golf Club), 22nd Sandra Cheeseman, 26th Debra Tennant.

Wednesday 25 October – Single Stableford with 108 starters

Proudly Sponsored by Jacqui’s Shoe Boutique Coffs Harbour

A HUGE Congratulations to Julie Mitchell who got a Hole-In-1 on the 15th. Julie was over the moon because it was her first hole-in-1 and says that she doesn’t normally reach the green – well not today Julie!! Well done and enjoy your prizes.

Rebecca Gill 43, Elaine Phillips 39 c/b, Mary Quirk 39, Sheryl Joyce 38, Narelle Turner 37 c/b, Julie Lidgard (Port Macquarie Golf Club) 37 c/b, Clare Judd 37 c/b, Carolyn Daley 37 c/b. Gross Stableford Winner – Carrie Fagan 26. NTP’s – 3rd Lyndsay Smith, 6th Suzanne McOrist, 12th Maureen Cotsell, 15th Julie Mitchell.

Saturday 28 October – Coffs Plate Single Stableford Event with 33 starters

Proudly Sponsored by Handybin Waste Services

Day 1 Winner – Di Heath 34, Runner Up Julie Harvey (Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club) 32. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Maureen Cotsell, 6th Norma Andrews, 12th Paula Cottee.

Ladies Classic – Stroke Event with 31 starters

Only for Ladies with a GA handicap of up to 16.1

Proudly Sponsored by The Golf Centre

Day 1 Gross Winner – Annalese McKee (Grafton District Golf Club) 81, Gross Runner Up Trish Nance 85. Nett Winner – Natalie Cooper (Pacific Dunes Golf Club) 75. NTP’s – 12th Trish Nance, 15th Annalese McKee (Grafton District Golf Club), 22nd Wendy Johnstone, 26th Vicky Sheridan (Headland Golf Club).

Sunday 29 October – Coffs Plate Single Stableford Event with 34 starters

Proudly Sponsored by Handybin Waste Services

Day 2 Winner – Anne Stephenson (Maroochy River Golf Club) 33, Runner Up Merran Dobson (Maroochy River Golf Club) 31 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd Jennifer Dallinger (Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club), 22nd Paula Cottee (Bonville International Golf Club), 26th Dallis Hogan.

Coffs Plate Winner – Siobhan Brodie (Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club) 73 (42, 31), Runner Up – Lynda Bradley (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 64 (31, 33), 2nd Runner Up – Judy Everitt (Coffs Harbour Golf Club) 60 c/b, (31, 29).

Ladies Classic – Stroke Event with 31 starters

Only for Ladies with a GA handicap of up to 16.1

Proudly Sponsored by The Golf Centre

Day 2 Gross Winner – Susan Price (Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club) 89 c/b, Gross Runner Up Gabby Bowles (Bonville International Golf Club). Nett Winner – Jackie Rider (Port Macquarie Golf Club) 76. NTP’s – 3rd – Lynn Major, 12th Jodie Rockliff (Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club), 15th Keryn Little.

Ladies Classic Nett Winner – Dinah Nutchey-Robinson (18) 152 c/b (79, 73) from Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Nett Runner Up – Trish Lemin (21) 152 (78, 74) from Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Nett 2nd Runner Up – Karen Brown (14) 155 (80, 75) from Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Ladies Classic Gross Winner – Kristy Hickey (5) Total 169 (88, 81) from Coffs Harbour Golf Club. Gross Runner Up – Adele Douglas (2) Total 172 (87, 85) from Bonville International Golf Club, Gross 2nd Runner Up – Narelle Anderson (8) Total 173 (85, 88) from Safety Beach Golf Club, Gross 3rd Runner up – Keryn Little (10) Total 174 (83, 91) from Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

By Helen RHODES