10 Hakea Parade, Medowie is on the market with R & R Property

10 Hakea Parade, Medowie

3 Beds, 1 Baths, 1 Cars – 557sqm

Price: $610,000 – $650,000

R & R PROPERTY is excited to present to the market the lovely 10 Hakea Parade, Medowie. This three bedroom, one bathroom, brick, and tile home is situated on an easily manageable 577sqm block on a quiet street in the ever-growing suburb of Medowie.

The property is currently vacant and ready for its new owner to move in or an investor to add to their portfolio with potential to receive $530 per week in rent!

This neat and tidy home features tiles throughout the living spaces as well as reverse-cycle air-conditioning perfect to cool you down on those hot summer days or keep you warm on a winter’s night!

The kitchen features electric cooking and ample cupboard space with external access out to an expansive enclosed pergola perfect for entertaining!

The main bedroom features carpet, ceiling fan, built-in robe, and its own reverse cycle air-conditioning system.

The remaining two bedrooms both consist of carpet.

The centrally located bathroom features a bath, shower, and vanity with separate toilet.

The laundry is located in the garage and provides external access.

Externally, the enclosed pergola is the perfect place to unwind or entertain as you look over the large backyard perfect for the kids to run around, kick a ball and for your four-legged friends! The yard features established gardens and is fully fenced.

The property is on town services with electric hot water and has a single lockup garage.

The roof has also only just recently been re-pointed and re-sprayed.

This home is within walking distance to Wirreanda Public School, a short five minute drive to Medowie’s shops, fifteen minutes drive to Newcastle Airport, nineteen minutes to Raymond Terrace, 40 minutes to Newcastle and two hours and fifteen minutes to Sydney.

For more information and to book an inspection please contact Emily Abela from R&R Property Raymond Terrace on 0476 551 276.