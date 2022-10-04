115b-115c Bennetts Road, Coffs Harbour is on the market with LJ Hooker

Address: 115b-115c Bennetts Road, Coffs Harbour

For Sale: $665,000

Size: 3.90HA/9.64 Acres

View: By Appointment

Agent: Peter Auld, 0429 866 689

AVAILABLE now on the market is this combined two blocks totalling 3.90HA/9.64 acres of rural residential land with building entitlement only ten minutes to Coffs Harbour city.

An amazing location to build your dream home, which features panoramic views of the valley to the ocean.

The property is home to a large 40 x 30m tri-steel shed with power and water, and a huge subfloor storage area.

This shed could be used as a business shed with easy access from the main road.

The property has avocado plants and dragon fruit, and will be of interest to those looking for peace, quiet and space.

It is definitely worth making the time to explore this property.