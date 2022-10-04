Best winter clubs from outside the Coffs Coast

COFFS Coast teams take on a number of clubs from outside the region as part of their winter competitions.

Here are the best clubs from outside the Coffs Coast who took on our teams during the past winter sporting season.

South Grafton Rebels: The kings of Group 2 Rugby League, the Rebels won the first grade grand final beating the Orara Valley Axemen in the season decider.

The Rebels were also runners up in the reserve grade and League Tag competitions.

Port Macquarie Magpies: Won the AFL North Coast seniors premiership with a gruelling 3-point win in the pouring rain.

Were also strong in the junior ranks winning the under 11s and under 13s premierships.

Hastings Valley Vikings: Won the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership capping off a year in which they also finished as minor premiers.

Won an epic grand final beating the Port Macquarie Pirates 36-34 in the 87th minute.

Macksville Sea Eagles: Won the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League Club Championship.

The club’s under 18s side also won the Group 2 premiership.

Southern United: Finished runners up in their first season in the Coastal Premier League, with the Forster-based club going down 1-0 in the grand final against the Coffs City United Lions.

Bowraville Tigers: Won two Group 2 Junior Rugby League premierships, taking out the under 14 and under 16 grand finals.

