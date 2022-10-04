North Coast Bulldogs go undefeated at Lisa Fiaola Cup

THE North Coast Bulldogs Under 17 Ladies side have beaten all comers at a recent rugby league representative carnival on the Central Coast.

The North Coast representative team won all four of their matches at the Lisa Fiaola Cup at Tuggerah.

The North Coast Bulldogs started their gala day with a win against a Victorian side, then backed up with a 24-4 win against the Wests Tigers in their second game.

The Bulldogs continued their winning run with a 16-12 victory against the Cronulla Sharks in their third game, before ending their carnival on a high with a 12-8 win against the Newcastle Knights.

The Lisa Fiaola Cup is an Under 16 and Under 17’s Development Carnival for girls to play tackle Rugby League against other regions who participate in the NSWRL.

North Coast Bulldogs under 16, under 18, and open women’s League Tag teams will now take part in the Women’s Festival of League to be played at Tuggerah this weekend.

The North Coast Bulldogs representative teams play in the NSWRL Junior representative competitions, including the Laurie Daley Cup and Andrew Johns Cup which are held in the first few months next year.

The North Coast Bulldogs under 18s finished runners up in this year’s Laurie Daley Cup.

By Aiden BURGESS