121 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



121 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove

$ 1,350,000

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/3 garage/1294 sqm



NESTLED on a generous 1200-plus square metre parcel of absolute waterfront land, this charming cottage offers the most breathtaking 240-degree high-set water views over the serene Port Stephens waterway.

This three-bedroom residence, while older in its structure, presents a golden opportunity for its new owners to tailor it to their own unique taste and vision.

Unrivaled Waterfront Access:

This property boasts an extensive frontage that stretches all the way to the water’s edge, complete with a sandy foreshore.

A remarkable feature of this home is its sea wall with a landing that includes a slipway, connected by a concrete apron to the roadway – an exceptional rarity in the area, given that most homes lack the side access necessary for such a feature.

Terraced Landscapes:

The land has been thoughtfully terraced to create distinct levels from the waterfront back to the home.

One terrace up from the seawall, you’ll find a delightful inbuilt BBQ area, fully equipped with electricity for lighting and more.

The subsequent level is the split lower level of the house, featuring the garage, laundry, and expansive under-house storage space.

The Residence:

The house itself is designed to maximize the awe-inspiring views.

The large living area is perfectly positioned to command these vistas, complemented by a spacious covered balcony that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living.

Another living space, which features a cozy fireplace, is ideal for gatherings.

The kitchen is functional, enjoys water views and awaits your personalised touch.

Comfort and Convenience:

The master bedroom includes an ensuite and built-in wardrobe, while the other two bedrooms are equally comfortable.

The main bathroom is well-appointed with a separate shower and bath.

The home is equipped with climate control via a split system air conditioning unit, as well as ceiling fans, ensuring year-round comfort.

Additional Features:

The property also includes a single lock-up garage, a double carport, substantial water storage, and an enviro-cycle septic system.

Impressively, the under-house area is remarkably cool and dry, providing a great space for storage, a wine cellar, or great base for further development.

A Rare Offering:

This property represents a rare chance to own a large parcel of absolute waterfront land with private road-to-water vehicle access. It holds enormous potential to transform into a spectacular waterside haven.

The existing cottage, brimming with character, offers a comfortable living space, ready to be transformed into your own version of paradise.

Embrace the opportunity to create an unparalleled waterfront lifestyle in this coveted part of Port Stephens.

This property is truly a gem waiting for its next chapter to be written.

