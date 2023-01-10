126 Myall Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

126 Myall Street, Tea Gardens

Expressions Of Interest

THIS solid two-story, five bedroom home is built on a 632m2 block of land situated in the heart of Tea Gardens.

Only minutes to cafes, the Hotel, the Country Club, ferries servicing Nelson Bay and the beautiful Myall Lakes waterways.

This property is also close to transport and the local primary school.

A major feature of this home is the two separate living areas, perfect for extended families or as an investment in today’s buoyant rental market.

Downstairs, you will find a fully self-contained flat including a master bedroom with an extra-large built-in robe, kitchen, a second bedroom, lounge/dining areas, laundry, bathroom and an undercover entertaining area.

The double garage has internal access and there is extra storage under the stairs.

Upstairs you will find bright and airy open plan living and dining areas with a kitchen to the side overlooking the backyard, three more bedrooms, bathroom, and on either side of the home two large verandahs extending the length of the house.

Air conditioning is an added bonus.

This is a rare find and a great opportunity for the holiday maker or keen investor.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.