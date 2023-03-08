14 Forest View Close, Bonville is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

Address: 14 Forest View Close, Bonville NSW 2450

Price: $999,999

Beds: 3, Bath: 2, Car: 1

Land size: 1.85 Hectares

HERE is your chance to own a quality built, Hopwood home on acreage, but, actually sited in suburbia.

No your eyes are not deceiving you with the land size, this home, although part of the North Bonville residential estate is sited on a 1.85 hectare lot.

Before you ask though, with zoning regulations it is not subdividable.

Tucked away at the bottom of a cul-de-sac, in an estate of quality residences, the home offers not only privacy, but a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of 9 to 5, Monday to Friday. Surrounded by trees, but set in the middle of lawns, you will feel the stress dripping away as you drive down the long palm lined driveway at the end of the day.

The home itself is designed practically with the main suite being on one side of the home, and the other two bedrooms and bathroom on the other side of the open plan living area.

The home has been designed so that when you are in the beautiful kitchen, not only are you part of everything that is happening in the home, but you also have magnificent views across the property through the large ‘stacker’ doors that seamlessly bring the outside in, and the inside out.

Set on the south western end of the north Bonville residential estate, the location of the home means that you are still less than ten minutes in the car from the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport, Base Hospital, Education Campus complete with Southern Cross University and Senior College, yet only a five minute drive to Sawtell’s trendy Cafe strip and beautiful sandy beaches.

The property is being offered to the market with a tenant in place who is on an expired lease and currently paying $700 per week.

Whilst every care has been taken with the information supplied herein, now warranty is given and prospective purchasers should rely on their own inquiries.

Agent Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 and Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796.

View online at unre.com.au/for14