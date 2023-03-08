Coffs Harbour Comets host Preseason 9s tournament

GROUP 2 Rugby League clubs have prepared for the 2023 season by taking part in the Hoey Moey Preseason 9s Tournament in Coffs Harbour.

Clubs prepared for the upcoming season ahead by playing in the nine-a-side preseason tournament, hosted by the Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Oval.

The Coffs Harbour Comets were triumphant at home winning the under 18s competition, while the Comets Ladies League Tag side finished runners up.

Port Macquarie Breakers won both the Men’s Open and Ladies League Tag competitions.

Teams from Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Macksville, Lismore, Port Macquarie, Wauchope, and Kootingal took part in the annual pre-season competition.

The day featured three divisions; Men’s Open, Ladies League Tag, and under 18s.

Group 2 Rugby League clubs will now be playing trial matches over the coming weeks to prepare for the upcoming season.

The 2023 Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season is set to kick off next month.

By Aiden BURGESS