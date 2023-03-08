AFL North Coast release 2023 season fixture

AFL North Coast is set for another big year on the field after releasing their draw for the 2023 season.

The season gets underway on Saturday, 22 April, with opening round matches in Sawtell, Woolgoolga, and Port Macquarie.

The Port Macquarie Magpies begin their premiership defence at home when they take on the Grafton Tigers.

Last season’s minor premiers and runners up Coffs Harbour Breakers begin their season with a local derby against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints at Richardson Park.

The Northern Beaches Blues kick off their season at their new home ground the Wiigulga Sports Complex, with their opening match against the Byron Bay Magpies who have entered the competition this season.

The Northern Beaches Blues women begin their premiership defence at home against the Byron Bay Magpies.

Coffs Harbour Breakers host the Port Macquarie Magpies in a grand final replay in Round 2.

The Northern Beaches Blues host the Coffs Harbour Breakers in a replay of the women’s grand final in Round 3.

Other highlights of the season include Anzac Rounds being played across Rounds 1 and 2, Indigenous Rounds being played across Rounds 5 and 6, and Pride Round being played in Round 10 on 1 July.

Northern Beaches Blues will also be entering a team in the under 18 competition for the first time since they reformed in 2019.

AFL North Coast Competition Coordinator Brad Greenshields said the season promises to be a great one for both men and women.

“It’s fantastic that every club fielding senior teams this year will be fielding both a men’s and women’s team,” he said.

“It shows the commitment of our clubs to provide equal opportunities and be so proactive in the female space.”

Greenshields said the number of teams entered this year is up 10 percent on last year.

“The inclusion of an Under-18 team from Northern Beaches is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

“The growth the AFL North Coast has seen in the junior ranks in recent years is starting to filter through on to the Under-18s now.

“We anticipate that the Under-18s will continue to be on a growth trajectory moving forward.”

