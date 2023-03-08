Sechi hat-trick fires the Tigers into Round 5 of Australia Cup

THE Coffs Coast Tigers powered into round 5 of the Australia Cup defeating Northern Inland champions Oxley Vale Attunga 5-0.

The Tigers opened the scoring with a penetrating run from Innocent David followed by a composed side-footed finish by Ethan Sechi.

Despite hitting the crossbar and several close chances, the Tigers were denied any more goals in the first and went into the break 1-0 up.

A resolute Oxley Vale Attunga came out firing in the second half, putting the Tigers under the pump and were denied a strong penalty appeal.

The front three of Markos Kisose, Ethan Sechi and Innocent David ran rampant in the last 30 minutes of the game.

The speed of Kisose was a constant thorn in the Attunga backline, which combined with the composure of Sechi and power of David, made the Tigers a formidable attacking force.

The Tigers defence played with composure recycling the ball from the back and playing through the creative midfield with great effect.

Marko Kisose doubled the lead for the Tigers and Ethan Sechi scored a sublime second goal as he curled the ball around the diving goalkeeper into the corner.

Marcus Field scored from a heavily deflected free-kick and Ethan Sechi put the icing on the cake with his hat-trick.

The Tigers will now travel to Bangalow who defeated Lismore Richmond Rovers last weekend.

By David WIGLEY