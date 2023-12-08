16 Days of Activism against domestic violence sees Coffs light up orange



JOINING the annual international 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence, the Coffs Coast Committee Against Domestic and Family Violence (CCCADFV) participated in two awareness opportunities last week.

On Tuesday 28 November evening, committee members gathered with banners at the Big Banana and watched as the iconic banana was lit up orange.



On Thursday 30 November, members of the group set up a stall at the Growers Market in City Square with information to circulate and share, along with pots of orange nail varnish to paint people’s nails in support of the campaign.

The campaign has been running globally since it started up in London in 1991, using the colour orange to unify individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

Sadly this campaign is a relevant one in Coffs Harbour.

“Across the Coffs Clarence Police District, domestic and family violence call outs are at a rate of over 50 per week, making up the majority of duties for local police,” Celeste Abell from CCCADFV told News Of The Area.

Nationally, last year 57 women were murdered in Australia as a result of violence.

That’s more than one woman each week.

“Change is painfully slow, but yes, progress is happening,” Celeste said.

“Over the last few years a number of Australian laws have improved around sexual assault and domestic violence related offences.

“These have come about by huge amounts of researching and advocating to Government, who are taking positive steps,” she shared.

A series of webinars were also held over the sixteen days of activism, with a range of exceptional guest speakers presenting especially for community workers.

This is to ensure local services are at the forefront of developments and practices in the field, so they can deliver the best possible support to those in our community.

The Coffs Coast Committee Against Domestic and Family Violence is a network of local NGOs and Government agencies who meeting monthly.

“We are local people who work daily in preventing and responding to gender-based violence,” said Celeste.

“We are committed to raising awareness in our communities through campaigns like this, to improve safety and wellbeing of the people we serve.”

The 16 Days of Activism ends on Sunday 10 December.

For men standing together against violence, here are some services offering male support:

• Safer Futures: 0477 042 658

• 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

• Mensline Australia (1300 789 978)

By Andrea FERRARI