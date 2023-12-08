Party time kicks off 104.1 CHYFM’s 50th birthday year



FIFTIETH birthday celebrations for 104.1 CHYFM began with a bang on Friday 1 December at Woopi Brewery, promising to carry on for the full year ahead.

“The night was filled with fun, music, movies, and delicious treats, including OMG Decadent Donuts, which were given to the first 50 guests through the door,” Station Manager Angie Vaughan told News Of The Area.



Attendees enjoyed popcorn from BCC Cinemas, and Imy and Lexi – The Sun Clouds – entertained with some crowd favourites.

The raffle was drawn on the night, with Marilyn Clarke the lucky winner of the Ben Buckler mini mal surfboard.

She said her son Tully would be delighted, and indeed he was – he collected the board the next day and headed straight to the beach.

“The crowd had a great time picking their spots on the lawn, ordering pizza and enjoying some of the Woopi Brewery’s finest ales and lagers, all while waiting for the sun to go down,” Angie said.

Extreme surfing film The Big Wave Project II then hit the screens, with a special introduction by the movie’s creator and cinematographer, Tim Bonython.

The fantastic footage of the big wave surfing drew lots of gasps and cheers from the viewing crowd.

Angie expressed her gratitude for the excellent community support received and thanked the team of volunteers who made the night such a success.

“The rain held off, and the event raised enough money to enable January’s On-Air Presenter Workshop to be free of charge for ten eager young broadcasters.”

This event was just the beginning of the year-long 50th Birthday celebrations, and 104.1 CHYFM is excited to continue to offer fantastic events like this throughout the year.

By Andrea FERRARI

