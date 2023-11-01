18 Motum Avenue, Tea Gardens is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom/ 3 garage/carport/ 468 sqm

MOTUM Ave homes are tightly held as the street is positioned just a level stroll (approximately 500m) to the Tea Gardens waterfront, where you find cafés, restaurants and shops.

The shopping and medical centres are also close by, and the beaches of Hawks Nest are less than five mins in the car.

18 Motum Ave is approximately 468 sqm with dual street access through Motum Lane.

This is valuable for those who have boats, cars and/or a caravan.

With a garage as well as a good-sized attached shed for storage.

There is also a double carport at the front of the home.

When you enter the home there is a large open living space with oak flooring and a charming pot belly stove.

The new kitchen design offers charcoal shaker cabinetry and a concrete benchtop and a 900m gas cooktop/oven.

Features include a butler’s pantry with plenty of storage space and room for the coffee machine, toaster and kettle.

The dining room also has built-in cabinetry in a sage green, this area flows through to the outdoors and an undercover entertaining area.

Imagine hosting family lunches or just a few drinks after a day on the beach.

There are three bedrooms; two of the bedrooms are spacious, accommodating a queen bed and a third double bedroom.

The bathroom has been completely renovated and is stunning.

The floor tiles with a blue pattern as well as dark tiling on the walls, a floating basin and a huge hobless shower.

With black matte hardware and a rain showerhead, this room is stunning.

When you step outside there is another room that could be a home office space or bedroom for the teenager, as well as a laundry.

The backyard is a good size and there is a garage as well as an attached shed.

The bonus of this home is its position as well as the rear land access through Motum Lane. Great for those with a caravan, boat or extra cars.

The home offers so many extras: slow combustion stove, air conditioning, ceiling fans, floating shelves and built-in cabinetry.

Mature trees, natives as well as edible gardens.

Contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432705766.