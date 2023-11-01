8B Ketch Close, Corlette is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate

8B Ketch Close, Corlette

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

New Listing

Price: $995,000

NOT your average home, this uniquely designed three to four bedroom home in a private setting has been built with detail in mind.

The main bedroom features a walk-in robe and ensuite, the additional bedrooms all have built-ins with the smallest ideal for a study or hobbies room.

The lounge, dining and large kitchen are combined with decorative cornices and have a split system air conditioner.

There is a double garage with internal access and a walk-in pantry off the laundry.

The land is low maintenance with copious amounts of paving and only small grassed areas. There is a garden shed with an extra WC, bore water and the property borders the water reserve.

Located in a family and retiree friendly neighbourhood, this quality home is sure to impress.

Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate at sales@nelsonbayrealestate.com.au or on 02 4981 2655.