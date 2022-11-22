18B Higgins Close, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

18B Higgins Close, Tea Gardens

Expressions Of Interest

SET in a quiet residential cul-de-sac in old Tea Gardens is this cosy, low maintenance Torrens title home.

Featuring three bedrooms, one bathroom and single lock up garage this would make the perfect downsizing property for the retiree or the savvy investor looking to add to their property portfolio.

Easy walk to shops, cafes and ferry.

The air-conditioned lounge/dining area opens onto a screened sunroom which has access to the private, paved courtyard.

On the northern boundary is a perfect sunny nook to have your morning coffee.

Other features include a split system air conditioner and ceiling fans in bedrooms and through the main living areas.

Do not miss out on this very affordable opportunity in Tea Gardens.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.