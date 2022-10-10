2/51 Mirreen Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

2/51 Mirreen Street, Hawks Nest

Auction: 11am, 12 November 2022

SITUATED in the highly sought-after location of the ‘Magic Square’ is this classic town house ready for the next family to make lifelong holiday memories.

Being offered for sale for the first time ever, this opportunity is one not to be missed. The family still have very strong ties to the area but have made the difficult decision to let go of where they would regularly holiday.

This property is in immaculate condition and features: 2/2.5 bedrooms, two bathrooms, single carport and a single lock up garage, open plan kitchen/dining lounge area, and a ‘Magic Square’ location.

Set to go to auction onsite on 12 November at 11am (unless sold prior).

Inspections are by appointment and scheduled open home times.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.