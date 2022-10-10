Funding available for Aboriginal communities and organisations

THE NSW Government is calling on eligible Aboriginal community organisations and groups to apply for funding through the new solutions-focused $30 million Aboriginal Community and Place Grants program.

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said the program is about achieving tangible, community centered outcomes across NSW and drive practical support for Aboriginal communities.

“Eligible Aboriginal community organisations and groups can apply for grants of up to $250,000 for one-off projects that will effectively empower Aboriginal communities to drive social, tangible change,” Mr Franklin said.

“This is an exciting and unique program that will invest critical funding into the hands of Aboriginal communities who best know how to deliver culturally appropriate and community centered opportunities and outcomes for their community.

“The grants are targeted to support projects at a grassroots level and may include skills development programs for Aboriginal community members, IT upgrades for organisations, office equipment and the purchase Infrastructure to enhance accessibility and mobility.

“We know that investing in local community initiatives, we will significantly increase the likelihood of NSW achieving our targets under the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.”

Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations (CAPO) Co-Chair Cr Anne Dennis said the Community and Place Grants Program will drive local change and contribute towards the seventeen socio-economic outcome targets under the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.

“One of the challenges of Closing the Gap targets on a state and national level is the priority areas are seeing improvements collectively while community members on the ground may not have experienced any change in employment, health or housing outcomes for a number of years,” Cr Dennis said.

“This important State Government funding round is about communities identifying their needs and accessing support in order to experience measurable change locally and sooner.

“It’s designed to help close the gap at a local level.

“If an Aboriginal Medical Service identifies child development issues in the community, the Community and Place Grants funding can help expand the care offered to Aboriginal children.

“This is a singular opportunity for Aboriginal organisations and groups to obtain funding to drive much-needed change within their communities.”

The program is open to 5pm on Friday, October 14.

For more information, guidelines and to apply, visit the Aboriginal Affairs NSW website at https://www.aboriginalaffairs.nsw.gov.au/grants/