Call for feedback on Community Engagement Strategy

FEEDBACK from the community on how they like to hear information and share their thoughts has shaped MidCoast Council’s revised Community Engagement Strategy, currently on public exhibition.

The strategy, which the community are invited to review and provide comment on, is on exhibition until 11 November.



“This strategy is our commitment to the community on how we will communicate and engage with them,” General Manager Adrian Panuccio explained.

“It outlines what the community can expect from us, the principles guiding our engagement, our key objectives, how we interact with different stakeholder groups, how we identify engagement opportunities and the tools we use.”

The strategy also sets out timeframes for public exhibition periods so the community has a clear expectation of how long they have to provide Council with feedback on a wide range of matters.

“The strategy also provides a framework to ensure we communicate and engage with our community in a consistent way.

“The strategy was shaped by the valuable feedback our community has provided during our ‘tell us what you think’ project during July to September this year,” Mr Panuccio said.

“This feedback allowed us to understand the various ways our different communities want to receive information from us and share their thoughts.”

To review the strategy and provide feedback please go to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/connect