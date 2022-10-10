What bird species live near you?

MYALL COAST locals of all ages can take part in The Great Aussie Bird Count from 17 – 23 October.

MidCoast Council and BirdLife Australia need local information about our bird populations.



“Everyone can help us by taking part in the Great Aussie Bird Count. Discovering bird populations helps us understand the health of our environment,” said Gerard Tuckerman, MidCoast Council’s Manager Natural Systems.

To take part in The Great Aussie Bird Count, head outdoors and have your binoculars handy from 17 – 23 October.

Take a seat for 20 minutes in your garden, the local park, at the beach, or even down your main street.

Note down all the bird species that you see.

You can register online and submit your completed count via the online web form at https://aussiebirdcount.org.au/

If you have any questions, The Great Aussie Bird Count app has a handy field-guide to help you identify the birds.