2/93 Bold Street, Laurieton is on the market with Professionals Laurieton



2/93 Bold Street, Laurieton

Price: $669,000

NESTLED in an enviable location just one street back from the vibrant Laurieton CBD, this Torrens Title villa offers the perfect blend of convenience and low-maintenance living.

Positioned diagonally opposite the main shopping complex, this property is within easy walking distance of all the town’s essential facilities, including shops, cafes, and medical services.

For those who love the outdoors, the river and local sporting facilities are just a short and virtually level stroll away.

Being Torrens Title, this villa has no ongoing strata levies, making it an appealing option for downsizers, investors, or first-home buyers.

Offered for sale on behalf of the original lady owner, this property exudes care and pride of ownership.

The villa features two generously sized bedrooms.

The master suite is equipped with a walk-in robe and a private ensuite, offering comfort and practicality.

The second bedroom is also spacious and well-suited for guests, family, or use as a home office.

The heart of the home is the open-plan living and dining area, which is bathed in natural light and thoughtfully designed for modern living.

This space flows seamlessly to a private courtyard, perfect for outdoor relaxation or entertaining friends and family. The villa is equipped with split-system reverse-cycle air conditioning, ensuring year-round comfort.

The well-appointed kitchen features ample bench space and storage, making meal preparation a breeze.

A dedicated computer nook adds versatility to the layout, catering to those who work from home or need a quiet study space.

The single garage offers internal access and is fitted with a power-operated door for added convenience.

This secure parking solution enhances the practicality of the property, providing easy entry and additional storage options.

With a building size of 127m², this villa is spacious yet manageable, offering the perfect balance for those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle without compromising on comfort.

Whether you’re looking to downsize, invest, or settle into a central location, 2/93 Bold Street is a must-see.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to secure a Torrens Title villa in the heart of Laurieton.

Contact Professionals Laurieton today to arrange an inspection and experience all that this wonderful property has to offer.

