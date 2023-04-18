20 goal blitz as Port Stephens Power thump Terrigal Avoca in record smashing AFL triumph

PORT Stephens Power Womens AFL team have undergone a major transformation in the Hunter Central Coast Seniors Black Diamond Plate.

Having merged with the Nelson Bay Marlins for the past three seasons, the women registered a lone victory in 2021 before narrowly missing a finals berth during last year’s competition.

For the 2023 season the club will compete as Port Stephens Power and have opened their campaign with rollicking victories over Newcastle City and Terrigal Avoca over the past fortnight.

The Power Women were in a record-breaking mood last Saturday at Medowie’s Ferodale Oval when they thumped Terrigal Avoca by a whopping 134 points in a complete masterclass.

Power President Heather Marsh told News Of The Area, “The women have assembled a very talented young team that has captured the imagination of the Port Stephens sporting public.

“They are a delight to watch and continue to play an enterprising style of AFL with an emphasis on teamwork,” said Heather.

Power’s massive 20-21 (141) to 1-1 (7) victory over Terrigal Avoca was the biggest ever score in the club’s short history.

It followed their impressive first-up 87-32 win over the powerful Newcastle City club to open the 2023 season.

Under the guidance of astute coach Beth Innes and inspirational captain Josie Johnson the Power have developed into a crack combination on the field.

Rookie Kristy Davies – in her first season of AFL – was best on ground with her natural marking skills a feature.

Davies has shown growth and skill improvement each week and was supported by Players’ Player Tamara Stacker who sparked the record win with her exceptional ruck work.

In a super team effort, the Power won the majority of clearances with dominant performances by Kayla Pennicott and top juniors Taylor Smith and Angelica Diamond who both bagged six goals with their radar boots.

Debutant Alyssa Newbery kicked the first goal as Power racked up their highest ever score in the competition.

A highlight were the strong leads from the forward line with Davies, Jemma Astley and Mikaela Cameron creating passages of play to clear from the backline.

Port Stephens Power AFL Club has a strong junior base which includes Under 15 and Under 13 Girls, Under 9 and Under 11 Mixed plus Under 13, Under 15 and Under 17 Boys.

By Chris KARAS