22 Mirrimin Street, Bonville is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast Coffs Coast Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 28, 2024 22 Mirrimin Street, Bonville Price: $875,000 Beds 4, Bath 2, Car: 2 Land size: 690.8sqm NESTLED privately at the end of a cul-de-sac on a battle-axe block, this elevated four-bedroom home boasts brick veneer and tile construction. Crafted by Brian Hopwood Homes in 2012, this residence still maintains a like-new appearance. Upon entry through the grand timber door, the open-plan living area unfolds, featuring tiled floors, air conditioning, and a welcoming family atmosphere. The kitchen is a chef’s delight, showcasing a spacious stone-topped island bench, premium appliances, and a generous walk-in pantry. Love indoor/outdoor living? This home is perfect for you! The outdoor entertainment area seamlessly connects to the interior through expansive corner stacker doors. A separate wing off the living space houses the bedrooms, along with an additional central casual living area that leads to each of the four bedrooms. The master bedroom includes a modern ensuite and walk-in robe, while the other three bedrooms feature built-in robes and ceiling fans. The main bathroom is contemporary and spacious, enhancing the home’s appeal. A separate toilet adds convenience. Completing the property is a double lock-up garage with remote access and internal entry. The backyard is a bit of a black canvas but fenced for children and pets. Property currently tenanted until 15 October, 2024, yielding $695 per week. Agents: Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 and Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796.