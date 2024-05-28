22 Mirrimin Street, Bonville is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



22 Mirrimin Street, Bonville

Price: $875,000

Beds 4, Bath 2, Car: 2

Land size: 690.8sqm

NESTLED privately at the end of a cul-de-sac on a battle-axe block, this elevated four-bedroom home boasts brick veneer and tile construction.

Crafted by Brian Hopwood Homes in 2012, this residence still maintains a like-new appearance.

Upon entry through the grand timber door, the open-plan living area unfolds, featuring tiled floors, air conditioning, and a welcoming family atmosphere.

The kitchen is a chef’s delight, showcasing a spacious stone-topped island bench, premium appliances, and a generous walk-in pantry.

Love indoor/outdoor living?

This home is perfect for you!

The outdoor entertainment area seamlessly connects to the interior through expansive corner stacker doors.

A separate wing off the living space houses the bedrooms, along with an additional central casual living area that leads to each of the four bedrooms.

The master bedroom includes a modern ensuite and walk-in robe, while the other three bedrooms feature built-in robes and ceiling fans.

The main bathroom is contemporary and spacious, enhancing the home’s appeal.

A separate toilet adds convenience.

Completing the property is a double lock-up garage with remote access and internal entry.

The backyard is a bit of a black canvas but fenced for children and pets.

Property currently tenanted until 15 October, 2024, yielding $695 per week.

Agents: Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 and Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796.