235A Myall St, Tea Gardens is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

235A Myall St, Tea Gardens

3 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms/1 garage

WELL POSITIONED and recently updated this home has also just been freshly painted.

Located near the waterfront, with a wetland at the rear this property would make a great holiday home or forever home.

A short walk to Mumm’s on the Myall, The Boatshed café, the library and swimming pool – you can leave the car in the garage and just enjoy strolling everywhere.

You could partake of a meal and a glass of wine at Tillermans Restaurant and not worry about the drive home.

A Torrens title home, this town home offers a spacious and light-filled entry into an open plan living, dining and kitchen area.

Overlooking a private back yard and out to the wetlands with myriad birds.

Bamboo offers privacy on both sides and an undercover alfresco area is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

The timeless timber kitchen has a contemporary feel with its quality splashback, hardware and stainless appliances including a Bosch dishwasher.

There is plenty of space as well as a breakfast bar.

On this level there is a Euro-style laundry as well as a powder room.

Upstairs the landing leads to a deck that runs across the back of the home.

There are three bedrooms, all with built in robes and a spacious family bathroom, including a separate shower and bathtub.

The master bedroom also opens to a private balcony on the rear of the home, while the other two bedrooms open to the front – all enjoying the coastal breeze.

The home offers plenty of storage, quality fixtures and fittings, ceiling fans, air conditioning, quality Berber upstairs and a garage that has a tiled floor!

Potentially this space could be used as a home office, additional space for guests and visitors or perhaps another bedroom.

Side access also accommodates a boat or caravan – another bonus for holiday makers.

For more information please contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705766.