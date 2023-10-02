109/21 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

109/21 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens

Price: $530,000

INTRODUCING the epitome of poolside perfection at Apartment 109 – The Boathouse, Tea Gardens.

This luxurious two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is designed for holiday property enthusiasts and investors alike.

Nestled in this sought-after resort style complex, the apartment boasts a prime north-facing position, sheltered from the southerly and sou-westerly winds.

The property offers secure parking and easy direct access to the pool and outdoor deck areas, perfect for relaxing and soaking up the sun.

Inside, you will find modern appliances, built-in robes in both bedrooms, and air conditioning in the main living area and master bedroom for your comfort.

The complex itself provides residents with a fully equipped gymnasium, sauna, main pool, and a separate kids ‘beach’ pool area.

The beautifully landscaped grounds are meticulously maintained, ensuring the highest quality of living for residents and guests.

The apartment is being sold fully furnished, offering the perfect opportunity to make a smart lifestyle investment with an added bonus – a proven history of generating impressive returns on the holiday rental market.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity – contact John Rumble today on 0425 289 200 for more information and to arrange a private inspection.