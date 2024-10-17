$247,583 for Myall Lakes Environmental Education Project



MID COAST 2 Tops Landcare Connection has been awarded a $247,583 grant from the NSW Government to boost its environmental education efforts.

The ‘Eco Burn Education – Phase 2’ project is funded by the latest round of the NSW Environmental Trust’s Environmental Education Grants Program.



The project will teach private landholders best practice ecological fire management practices.

Working with local authorities, Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare will deliver a series of skills-based workshops to improve their capacity to manage their land for ecological outcomes.

Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare will develop and share their library of Eco Burn Education materials including the ecological burn regimes for vegetation communities of the Mid Coast, including vegetation and fire history mapping, and fire-ecology learning modules covering fire in the landscape and fire management planning.

“Each of these education projects plays an important role in broadening and transforming community knowledge and skills,” said Emily Suvaal MLC, Labor spokesperson for Myall Lakes.

“Inspiring more members of our community to become environmental stewards will result in improved local environments that can be appreciated and enjoyed well into the future.

“The Eco Burn Education – Phase 2 project will benefit the Myall Lakes community, and I look forward to the results of this fantastic local project.”