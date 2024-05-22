3 Howea Court, Sawtell is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 3 Howea Court, Sawtell

Price: $1,195,000

Beds 4, Bath 3, Car 5

Land size: 707.3 sqm

THIS exquisite four-bedroom, three-bathroom family home nestled in an exclusive neighbourhood offers a perfect blend of comfort and luxury.

Designed with family living in mind, the spacious layout caters to every family member’s needs.

The ground floor welcomes you with a formal lounge, sitting or formal dining area, a generously sized kitchen with an informal dining space, and a rumpus room that spans the entire length of the house.

Convenience is key with a separate toilet and shower area near the laundry, along with internal access to the expansive double garage.

Upstairs, discover four well-proportioned bedrooms, three equipped with built-in robes, while the master bedroom boasts a walk-through robe leading to its private ensuite.

An additional upstairs living area enhances the family-friendly appeal of this home.

Outside, the backyard transforms into a private oasis with a spacious undercover entertaining area that overlooks a glistening pool and BBQ space.

For added storage or workspace, a large double garage-sized shed awaits hobbyists, tradies, or those in need of extensive storage solutions.

Parking is a breeze with a large double carport at the front of the property and side parking for recreational vehicles like caravans, boats, or trailers.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to call this remarkable property home-schedule a viewing today before it’s gone!

Agents: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).