11/69 Boronia Street, Sawtell is on the market with Sawtell Real Estate



Address: 11/69 Boronia Street, Sawtell

Apartment

Beds 2, Bath 1, Car 1

For Sale: $645,000

POSITIONED in a highly convenient pocket of central Sawtell, this delightful two-bedroom apartment offers a fantastic lifestyle or investment opportunity, close walking distance to Sawtell’s vibrant First Avenue for cafes, restaurants, pubs, clubs, PT and stunning beaches.

Located on the top level, with no neighbour above and private outlook across to Middle Arm Creek, this apartment offers a very tidy, low maintenance living option within a highly reputable and well maintained complex.

The apartment offers two great sized bedrooms, which both feature ceiling fans and carpet underfoot.

The kitchen offers an electric stove/oven and convenient breakfast bar, with direct connection to the living area and outdoor balcony.

The main bathroom consists of a shower, vanity, and toilet with a large storage/linen cupboard.

On the ground level, there is a single car lockup garage with an attached laundry and additional room for storage shelves.

There is also a large, common lawned area at the rear of the building, adjoined to the creek, which offers a relaxing space for a picnic, BBQ or to simply kick back with a book.

Overall, this apartment is perfect for those searching for an exceptionally easy living option with fantastic convenience to Sawtell Village and the beach.

For Investors, the apartment makes for a very sound investment option with the building recently undergoing substantial maintenance works and the position being in high demand for tenants due to its location and easy care lifestyle.

Call Barry France from Sawtell Real Estate on 0407 301 404 to book your inspection or for further information!