Rave reviews for Wyz Wimmin & Friends production



A SEASONED veteran of screen and stage has given the Wyz Wimmin & Friends’ new production, ‘Into the Spotlight’, a rave review.

Mark Fitzpatrick is the author of eighteen feature films and has written, directed or performed in many stage productions.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

He has worked with Cate Blanchett, Heath Ledger and Jackie Chan, and was in the audience for the sellout performance of the Wyz Wimmin & Friends’ production of ‘Into the Spotlight’ at the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre on 11 May.

“It was funny, quirky and wonderfully performed,” Mark summarised the performance.

“I was pleasantly surprised at not only the performances but the whole production.

“I thought Anne (Joyce) did a wonderful job directing.

“The actors played their roles exquisitely.

“I thought Helen (Kirkpatrick) was hilarious.

“It’s not easy playing a character who is an actor, then seeing that character as an actor playing a role in a play.

“I thought the transformation from the actors to their Cinderella characters was brilliant, because I still saw the DNA of their stage characters in their Cinderella roles.

“It was so believable that these ‘amateur actors’ in the play then ‘performed’ in a play within the play.”

Assisted by a Club Grant from Nambucca RSL Club, the production attracted more than 350 patrons.

As the Wyz Wimmin begin to think about their next production, they are putting out a call for members who can assist.

“We need front of house personnel, technically adept people who can handle online ticketing, those with a flair for catering and people with Facebook skills among other things,” a spokesperson for the group said.

If you would like more information, contact wyzwimmin@gmail.com.