Bridge building milestone reached in Coffs Harbour Bypass construction



PREPARATION for building the bridges along the Coffs Harbour Bypass took a significant step forward as the first 260 Super T concrete girder was lifted into place on Monday morning 20 May.

Four more Super T girders got lifted in by sundown with sunny, dry conditions proving perfect for the job located at Newports Creek, North Boambee.

Transport for NSW spokesperson Brad Crispin told News Of The Area, “This is a significant milestone for the project.

“These Super T girders span between the bridge piers on either side of the road or waterway, whatever we’re crossing, enabling us to build the bridge deck.

“Getting them in place means we can crack on with building the bridges,” he said.

The operation was carried out by a specialist crane capable of lifting 750 tonnes, with the first girders lifted weighing in at 70 tonnes apiece.

“There’s a lot of weight in those Super Ts, you need a specialist crane for the job,” said Brad.

The precast concrete girders were made in Macksville by Australian Precast Solutions and hauled up on the back of a truck in preparation for Monday’s milestone move.

“The specialist engineers at the Ferrovial Gamuda Joint Venture team, who are building the fourteen-kilometre bypass of Coffs Harbour, are all excited about this milestone in the project,” Transport for NSW Director Region North Anna Zycki said.

The bridge at North Boambee will be built using ten of the Super T girders, with the next bridge starting to take shape at the Korora Hill interchange.

“We’ll be continuing to bring Super Ts girders up from Macksville over the next twelve months,” said Brad.

By Andrea FERRARI

