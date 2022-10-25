32 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

32 Curlew Avenue, Hawks Nest

A RARE opportunity to develop this dual access site between Curlew Avenue and Tuloa Avenue/Mungo Brush Rd.

With potential to overlook the golf course across the road, in your dream home, dual key/duplex development, or inject some TLC into the existing residence.

Whether you want to golf, surf, fish, shop, dine or just like to enjoy the quiet bush and lake surrounds, it’s all within walking distance.

Bennetts beach 800m is east, Myall Lakes/boat ramp is 500m west, shops are 500m south.

Casual walk over Singing Bridge to Tea Gardens, fine dining, and more shopping.

Expressions of interest are being sought.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200 today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.