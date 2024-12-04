36 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



36 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove

4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms/4 garage/1316sqm

STROLL less than 300m to Heros Beach and Reserve from this four bedroom home and enjoy a dip in the waters of Port Stephens.

This beautiful beach is fronted by a grassy reserve where many come to relax on the beach, indulge in a family picnic, or launch the kayak to join the turtles and dolphins that share these pristine waters.

Once finished it’s an easy walk back to this family home set on its own large parcel of land which backs on to green space.

Enjoy spacious open plan living and dining with floor-to-ceiling windows taking in the water views.

The kitchen has been updated with a 900mm gas/oven stove as well as timber bench tops and a gorgeous barn door to the walk-in pantry.

This area easily flows through to the large deck with bush views, perfect for entertaining.

The master bedroom features a large walk-through wardrobe and contemporary ensuite on the northern side of the home.

Two other bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub and a separate laundry are on the southern side.

Downstairs, there is a wonderful one-bedroom garden apartment with a study.

Contemporary and freshly painted, this area is perfect for visiting friends, family or as a potential income source.

Extras in the home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, slow combustion fire, a garden shed, carport and fully fenced back garden that backs onto bush land.

The home also offers plenty of storage.

There is a large four car garage, 6 x 8m (2.5m height door) that will appeal to those with cars, boats, a caravan and more.

The home will appeal to young families and those looking for a low maintenance holiday home.

North Arm Cove offers a tennis court, community garden and coffee shop, walking and bush tracks as well as numerous parks and entry points to the water.

Located less than ten minutes to Karuah and under an hour to Newcastle.

Contact Ivy Stevenson at CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766.

