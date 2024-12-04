Bulahdelah Golf Club

ANOTHER big week at the course with 4 full days of golf. Wednesday November 27 was the ladies’ last Monthly Mug and Mug of Mugs. It was Meryl Reinhard’s day with a terrific 66nett and birdie jackpot while Terry Stellema also had a great round of 70nett with only 27putts.

Barbie got the 8th NTP while the rest of us applauded!

The Vets played a Secret 9 Stableford on Thursday November 28 and the winner was Wayne Green with 23pts from Dave Flynn with 22pts and Kevin Styles with 21pts.

NTPs were Craig Littlechild, Garry Willadsen and Al Jobson while Kevin Styles got the 17th birdie jackpot.

Single Stableford results were Heta Pierson with 41pts from Wayne Green with 40pts and Garry Willadsen with 39pts.

Great scores all around.

Saturday November 30th was the Men’s Monthly Mug and the winner was Peter Billinghurst with 64nett! Arrin Gardiner shot a 73 off the stick giving him a 67nett for runner-up.

The ladies played their 27 hole Foursomes Championship on Saturday and after a very close contest, Lou Smith and Bernie Newton are the 2024 Champions with 141gr (only 2 strokes ahead of Barbie and Terry).

The nett winners were Alison Benson and Kath Guyer with 111.25.

Sunday December 1 was the Men’s Shed fundraising 3 person Ambrose event.

It was a very successful day and the rain held off till all 99 players were in the Clubhouse. Mick, Jaxon & Zac were the winners with 53.4nett from Dave, Wayne & Ray with 56.2 and Arrin, Mick & Rick also with 56.2! Kevin Brad & Tom had 56.7 while Richard, Alan & Graeme had 56.9. Colin Woodward won the 17th jackpot.

Every dollar raised is a step closer to the completion of the new Men’s Shed. Congratulations to all.

By Thora-Lou SMITH

